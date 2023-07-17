Guwahati: Miscreants Smash Car Window, Decamp With Cash, Documents

Guwahatians beware. Chances are that miscreants may steal your valuables left behind in the vehicle when you are not around.
A journalist based in Guwahati realized the bitter truth when unidentified miscreants broke open the window of his vehicle and stole a bag containing cash and other important documents.
The incident was reported from the busy streets of Chandmari in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Sources said that miscreants took off with Rs 54,000 cash and some documents that were in the bag.
It is presumed that a brick was used to break open the rear window of the vehicle.
The victim in this case has been identified as Mridul Pratim Deka, a city-based scribe.
Local police have been informed of the incident.