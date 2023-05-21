Robbery Plague North Guwahati's Lenga; Anger Rises Among Residents

A robbery took place during the wee hours of Sunday, in the locality of Lenga in Assam’s North Guwahati, causing distress among the residents.
According to sources, the incident occurred at a business establishment known as Deka Metal Store. The thieves made off with numerous valuable items, including glass and brass utensils.
This incident follows a recent theft case at a school in Lenga-Kuruwa road, adding to the growing concern among the community.
Local residents are expressing their frustration and anger over the series of thefts in the area. Authorities are actively investigating the incidents in an effort to apprehend the culprit.
Earlier on February 10, two thieves were apprehended while they tried to sneak into the Nagaon Paper Mill in Assam’s Jagiroad.
The two thieves were identified as Sulaiman Ali and Mahibur Rahman, both residents of Jagiroad’s Ghunusa gaon
As per reports, the thieves were caught red-handed when they entered the paper mill premises through the boundary wall to steal some valuable equipment.
The security guards resorted to blank firing on the thieves after they tried to escape. However, the guards caught hold of the thieves after chasing them for a while.
The duo was then handed over to the Jagiroad Police.