Guwahati: Miscreants Snatch Bag With Rs 3.5 Lakh Near Bank in Narengi

In yet another incident of robbery, a woman’s bag containing Rs. 3.5 lakh was snatched by two bike-borne miscreants in front of Union Bank of India in Guwahati's Narengi on Thursday evening.
According to initial information, the victim was walking towards her parked car after withdrawing Rs. 3.5 lakh cash from the Union Bank of India.
When the victim reached her car, the miscreants told her that money fell out of her bag. While she was picking up two notes of Rs 20 denominations from the road, one of the two miscreants on a Pulsar bike snatched the bag full of cash from the woman's hand and fled at a high speed towards the Patharkuwari.
Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Noonmati Police Station.
Based on the complaint filed, the police began a probe into the matter and reached the site to look into the CCTV footage of the bank.