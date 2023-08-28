Assam: Bag With Rs 10 Lakh Snatched by Miscreants In Dhubri Court

A lawyer’s bag containing Rs 10 lakh was snatched by four miscreants in front of the Dhubri court in Assam on Monday.
According to sources, the money belonged to a man named Javed Ali, who had come to the court to make some settlement.
He kept the money in his lawyer’s bag and was waiting for the hearing to begin. However, four miscreants came and managed to snatch the bag and then fled from the spot within no time.
The incident caused panic among the people present at the court premises. Javed Ali and his lawyer tried to chase the thieves, but they managed to escape. They informed the police about the incident and filed a complaint.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The police suspect that the miscreants had prior information about Javed Ali’s money and had planned the robbery accordingly. They have not ruled out the possibility of an insider’s involvement in the crime. Further details are awaited.