Guwahati Misses Indian Smart City Award Due to Project Delays

Notably, Coimbatore clinched the top spot in the built environment category, Ahmedabad dominated in culture and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) category, Jabalpur excelled in the economy section, Chandigarh stood out for governance and mobility, Indore triumphed in sanitation, water, and urban environment, Vadodara shone in social aspects, Hubballi-Dharwad innovated in the idea category, and Surat's COVID-19 innovation was recognized.