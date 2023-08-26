Residents Demand Urgent Action as Another Water Pipe Burst In Guwahati

A water pipe burst has occurred once again in the Guwahati city on Saturday.
This time the incident took place at the Kamakhya Colony in Maligaon.
According to sources, the affected area has water supply pipes managed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
Frustrated residents are demanding swift action from the concerned department to address the issue and prevent further disruptions.
It is to be mentioned that since May 25, the city has witnessed several incidents of water pipe bursts that have wreaked havoc in different localities.
Earlier on August 13, an incident of water pipe burst was reported in the area adjacent to the under-construction flyover of Zoo Road where the water pipe burst inundated the entire area near Rajdhani Nursery.
The locals alleged that the authorities of the concerned department did not pay any heed to the recurring incidents.
Earlier on August 6, water pipeline installed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) ruptured in the Geetanagar locality of Guwahati, adding to the city's residents' worries.
The water pipeline burst swamped the region, causing significant disruption to pedestrians.