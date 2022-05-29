Guwahati: Missing Siblings Arrive at Hatigaon

Two kids who had reportedly gone missing from their residence have been brought back from Bihar to Guwahati in Assam on Sunday.

The kids arrived at the Hatigaon Police Station today. Earlier on Saturday, the two minors were traced at Kishanganj Railway Station in Bihar. A team of police officials from Hatigaon Police Station had gone to Bihar to bring back the siblings to Guwahati.

On arriving at the police station, Ibrahim Ali, the person who kidnapped the two kids from their house at Hatigaon claimed that he was their uncle.

He said, “I did this as per the direction of the children’s mother. I am their uncle. They call me ‘Mama’.”

In a video message, the children claimed that they had run away due to the alleged atrocities by their father. The father of the kids claimed that his wife taught children to lie and stated that he never beat his children.

The siblings that were missing are 12-year-old Ismaira and 4-years-old Atif Ali. Their mother Tamanna had fled to another man named Shahrukh Khan a few months ago.

