Assam: Rapist Injured in Police Firing in Diphu

A rapist has been injured after the police opened fire on him at Nahorbari in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the rapist identified as Iqbal Hussain was shot by the police at Dhansiri road in Nahorbari area when he tried to flee from the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Notably, Iqbal was under police custody after the locals of Satmile area handed him over to the officials of the Diphu Police Station on May 27 (Friday) for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused who was shifted to the Diphu Medical College for medical tests tried to flee from the hospital on Saturday night.

According to locals, the accused had raped a minor student when she was on her way home from school on Friday. The locals caught hold of the rapist and handed him over to the Diphu Police.

Earlier today, the locals of the area staged agitations in front of the police station slamming the police and alleging that the criminal could escape from the custody due to the negligence on their part.

A police official said, “We are conducting an enquiry on what circumstances he escaped from the police custody. All necessary legal action will be taken from our side. The accused will not be spared. The constables on duty that night have also been suspended.”

Meanwhile, Iqbal who was shot in his right hand is currently undergoing treatment at the Diphu Medical College.

