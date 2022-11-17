Guwahati: Mob Lynch Victim Was Drug Addict, Says Top Cop

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Guwahati, APS Harekrishna Nath on Thursday let out more details into the mob lynching incident that took place earlier in the day in the city’s AdaGudam area.

According to him, the victim was a drug addict and had ventured inside the premises of an under-construction building when the labourers working there thrashed him.

He said, “The manager of the building informed the police about the incident at around 7.30 am. The victim, Sunil Sharma was taken from the site of the incident at around 7.50 am in a bloodied condition and was rushed to GMCH.”

“He had been rushed into the Emergency ward, after which the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

The Guwahati DCP further informed that so far, 11 arrests have been made in connection with the matter. All the accused are under interrogation at the Fatasil Police Station, he said.

Meanwhile, those taken into custody by the police for the murder of the victim, were identified as Nurul Hussain, Munnaf Ali, Abdul Rezaq, Aamir Hamza, Nizamuddin, Maqbul Hussain, Majibur Ali, Abdul Rekib Hoque, Mohammed Aalok Ali, Mohammad Jamirul Hussain and Ajaahar Ali.