Manipur: 31 Valley-Based Militants Surrender In Presence Of CM

As many as 31 cadres of different insurgent groups in Manipur laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Imphal on Wednesday.
At a ceremony in the premises of 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles, Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed them to the mainstream and appreciated them for it.
CM Biren Singh said, “I extend a hearty welcome to the 31 cadres of different UG groups for laying down their arms during a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal today.”
“It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur,” he added.
The Manipur CM also said that the state government was open for talks with all militant organizations and would facilitate their return to the mainstream.
CM Singh further appealed to the security forces to cooperate with the state government in bringing back the members of such underground insurgents into the mainstream.
Meanwhile, the 31 surrendered cadres included 17 from KCP (PWG), four from UNLF, six from PREPAK, three from KYKL and one from PREPAK (VC).
At the ceremony, the surrendered cadres also handed over their weaponry before the Manipur CM which included one each of an M16 Rifle, M4 Carbine, Lathod Gun, Single-barrel Rifle, seven 0.32mm Pistols, three 0.22mm Pistols and a 0.12mm bore Pistol, along with five cartridges, three Lathod Shell, one IED and three live rounds.