Manipur: 31 Valley-Based Militants Surrender In Presence Of CM

As many as 31 cadres of different insurgent groups in Manipur laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Imphal on Wednesday.

At a ceremony in the premises of 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles, Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed them to the mainstream and appreciated them for it.

CM Biren Singh said, “I extend a hearty welcome to the 31 cadres of different UG groups for laying down their arms during a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal today.”

“It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur,” he added.

The Manipur CM also said that the state government was open for talks with all militant organizations and would facilitate their return to the mainstream.