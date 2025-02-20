Guwahati: ‘Mobile Madam’ Nabbed! Bhangagarh Police Arrest Notorious Phone Thief

Guwahati's Bhangagarh Police have arrested Alisha Begum, a notorious female mobile thief, who had been stealing mobile phones from various locations in the area for an extended period.

During the operation on Thursday, police recovered four stolen mobile phones from her possession.

Investigations revealed that Alisha was involved in exchanging stolen phones for drugs with local peddlers.

It may be mentioned that her arrest is expected to provide crucial leads into mobile theft and drug trafficking networks in the region.

Daylight Burglary in Guwahati: Miscreants Loot Lakhs from Parked Car in Hengrabari

In yet another shocking incident, a daylight burglary occurred in Hengrabari, Guwahati, where miscreants stole several lakh rupees from a parked WagonR. According to reports, the miscreants broke the car's window and fled with the cash near the office of the District Commissioner in Hengrabari. The incident occurred in the parking area of Amrit Udyan, close to the District Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, the victim has approached Dispur Police, who have reached the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage for leads. The looted vehicle bears the registration number AS 01 FX 0186.

Investigation is underway.

