Guwahati: Burglary at Basistha Press Club, 3 Apprehended

The Guwahati police apprehended three AC thieves within 12 hours of a burglary at the Basistha Press Club office on , Krishnapur.

Advertisment

The suspects were caught following an investigation into the theft of air conditioning copper pipes and the AC system from the press club's premises last night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Safiqul Islam, a resident of Champupera in Chaygaon; Inamul Ali and Minarz Ali from from Mukalmua in Nalbari.

Recovered from the thieves were several tools commonly used in burglary, including three double-sided open wrenches, a sly wrench, a plier, a ring wrench, a screwdriver, a hammer, and one electric cutter machine.

The police's follow-up led to the discovery of the stolen items, which were found dumped at Patarkuchi. Additionally, the receiver of the stolen property, Ashma Khatun, a resident Satgaon in Kamrup (M), was also apprehended.

This rapid action by the police has ensured justice for the press club and led to the recovery of the stolen goods.