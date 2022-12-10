Assam: One Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Vehicle in Chapar

One person died on-spot after meeting with a road mishap in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pradip Sutradhar, was riding his bicycle in Chapar when a Bolero pick up van him.

Pradip died on-spot before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and seized the vehicle which was involved in the accident.

Few days back, a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler killing the rider on the spot.

The incident took place near Assam Jatiya Vidyalay at Noonmati in Guwahati.