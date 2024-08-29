Guwahati: Monalisa Das Sent to Judicial Custody in DB Stock Broking Scam

On Thursday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Kamrup Metro sent Monalisa Das, partner of Dipankar Barman, owner of DB Stock Broking, to judicial custody.
This decision followed the end of her seven-day police custody.
The police had arrested Das in connection with case 288/2024 at the Paltanbazar police station.
They charged her with aiding Dipankar Barman, the primary suspect in the DB Stock Broking investment scam. Barman remains at large.
On August 22, the CJM court had granted the Paltanbazar police a week in custody to further investigate Das's role in the multi-crore scam.