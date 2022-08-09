Guwahati: Morning Assembly in Schools to be Held Inside Classrooms

The elementary education department of Assam has ordered all school authorities of Kamrup Metro district to hold morning assemblies inside classrooms.

The order was issued by Prasanna Borah, inspector of schools, owing to the scorching heat. The order has been issued for all government and private schools of the district.

The order from the elementary education department comes following the death of a 10-year-old girl student of a school in Guwahati. According to reports, the girl allegedly suffered heat stroke after the school authorizes held a condolence meeting in the school campus in which students had to stay under the scorching sun for almost an hour.