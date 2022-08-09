Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM Tomorrow

The JD(U)-RJD led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) will take oath at 2 pm on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister tomorrow, while Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and Tejashwi Yadav's RJD are likely to get 14 ministerial berths each. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is also a part of the grand alliance, is likely to get three ministerial berths.

Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted Nitish Kumar’s resignation and further requested him to continue as acting chief minister of the state. Nitish Kumar submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government in the state.

The BJP has called a crucial meeting of all Bihar MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the party office on Wednesday at around 10 am.

Kumar’s move, which was a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in eight years.