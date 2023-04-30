Guwahati: ‘Most Wanted’ Burglar Having Six Wives Arrested!

A ‘most wanted’ house burglar having six wives has been apprehended by the Guwahati police on Sunday.
The apprehended burglar was identified as Siraj Ali.
According to Satgaon police in Guwahati, there were more 26 police complaints registered against the said criminal in almost every police station in the city and state.
In another instance, a fraudster was arrested by Baihata Chariali Police for collecting money illegally in the name of importing and exporting agricultural products to other states.
The police have arrested one Mehdi Alam Chowdhury in connection to the case. It is learnt that Mehdi Alam Chowdhury had earlier duped several people from the Baihata locality for the said reason. An investigation into the case is underway.