Dacoits Loot Rs 10 Lakh from One Person in Assam’s Bokakhat

Amid several cases of dacoity reported in Assam, a few unidentified people looted Rs. 10 lakh cash from a vehicle in Bokakhat, reports emerged on Sunday.
The incident was reported at a weekly market in Bokakhat where the dacoits broke the glass of a Swift Dzire car and looted the cash kept inside the vehicle.
The money belonged to businessman Abdus Sattar who is a resident of Nagaon and is involved in buffalo business.
Abdus went to the market to buy a buffalo for his business when the dacoits looted the money from his vehicle in the market.
Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.
The identity of the people involved in the dacoity is yet to be known.
Last Thursday, Assam Police arrested a group of at least eight dacoits in Chirang district and seized several offensive items from their possession.
The dacoits were arrested from Bhowraguri area in Bijni and seized Rs. 15,550 cash, eight SIM cards, eight mobile phones, sharp weapons such as one machete, one sword, one kukri, one Xylo bearing the registration number AS-19D 7473 and one TATA Magic van bearing the registration number AS-19AC-4246 from their possession.
The arrested dacoits were identified as Habu Sheikh (30), Ashraf Ali (22), Baser Ali (27), Kutur Ali (19), Abdul Mazid (31), Anisur Alam (30), Mahbubur Rahman (26) and Rasidur Ali (30).