Guwahati: Mother-Son Duo Killed in Landslide in Jorabat; Minor Girl Injured

A severe landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the 8th Mile area of Guwahati's Jorabat claimed the lives of a mother and her son, reports said on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Rumi Das and her son, Champak Das, sources said. The heartbreaking incident occurred on Thursday night while they were sleeping.
Additionally, a 14-year-old girl named Rima Das has been injured in the landslide. Reportedly, the locals have promptly rescued her and is currently receiving medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the Jorabat police arrived at the incident spot and started an investigation after recovering the bodies.
Further, sources said that the house where the incident occurred is owned by Hemen Pathak who resides in Tezpur due to his job. Pathak is expected to arrive from Tezpur today.
On the other hand, the Dispur Circle Officer has directed the village headman to prepare a list of people living on the hills without permission.