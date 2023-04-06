Guwahati: Moving Vehicle Catches Fire in City

A Tata Punch vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-FB-3900, caught fire suddenly at ABC Point in Assam's Guwahati.

The incident occurred when the owner, Nasli, was driving the vehicle. According to reports, Nasli had purchased the car a year ago, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses stated that the car caught fire suddenly, and the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle in no time. The incident caused a commotion in the area, and the local police were informed. The fire brigade also rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which took more than an hour to bring under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the car was completely destroyed. The local police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the fire. The car owner, Nasli, stated that he had taken good care of the vehicle and was shocked to see it catch fire suddenly.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors, the manufacturer of the Tata Punch, has issued a statement expressing concern over the incident and stating that they are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation. They have also assured customers that they take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and reliability of their vehicles.

Earlier, on March 30, a vehicle reportedly caught fire in front of Chowk Bazar petrol pump in Assam’s Nalbari district.

The vehicle caught fire when it was stationary in front of the petrol pump.

According to sources, the Tata Di vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-01-GC-6511’ that caught fire was reportedly carrying mustard oil in the back seat.

It is suspected that the unprecedented blaze broke out due to a leak or overheating of the engine as the car was parked outside, exposed to the sun.

The fire was later successfully doused by the employees of the petrol pump who sprang into action as soon as they spotted it.