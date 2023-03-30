Assam: Stationary Vehicle Catches Fire Outside Petrol Pump in Nalbari

A vehicle reportedly caught fire in front of Chowk Bazar petrol pump in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire when it was stationary in front of the petrol pump.

According to sources, the Tata Di vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-01-GC-6511’ that caught fire was reportedly carrying mustard oil in the back seat.

It is suspected that the unprecedented blaze broke out due to a leak or overheating of the engine as the car was parked outside, exposed to the sun.

The fire was later successfully doused by the employees of the petrol pump who sprang into action as soon as they spotted it.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

In a similar instance earlier this month, a major tragedy was averted after a passenger bus reportedly caught fire in Assam’s Nalbari.

The bus was heading towards Barpeta from Guwahati. According to sources, the fire erupted in the afternoon when the bus halted to drop off passengers.

In a few minutes, the fire spread over the bus and the vehicle was completely gutted.

A while later, firefighting personnel reached the spot after being informed about the incident and after continuous efforts, they managed to douse the blazing inferno.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of now. All passengers, driver, and the conductor of the bus are reportedly safe.