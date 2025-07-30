Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi Raises Alarm Over Deepor Beel in Lok Sabha

Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi on Wednesday raised the issue of Deepor Beel’s alarming ecological degradation in the Lok Sabha, urging the central government to take immediate steps to protect the endangered wetland.

Advertisment

Addressing the House during Zero Hour, the first-time parliamentarian expressed concern over the mounting environmental threats to Deepor Beel — a Ramsar-designated site and Assam’s only notified wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

“Deepor Beel is currently facing severe ecological challenges due to illegal encroachments and indiscriminate landfilling. These activities are causing irreparable damage to the wetland’s natural ecosystem,” Medhi said.

She noted that the wetland is home to more than 150 species of resident and migratory birds, many of which are increasingly under threat due to pollution, habitat fragmentation, and unregulated urban expansion around the area.

"The presence of human-induced pollution is driving away biodiversity from Deepor Beel. It is not just an environmental loss, but also a threat to the cultural and ecological identity of Guwahati," she added.

The MP appealed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take proactive measures for the conservation of the beel. She urged the Centre to declare Deepor Beel a "Protected Eco-Tourism Zone", which, she said, would help conserve its rich biodiversity while promoting sustainable tourism.

Deepor Beel, spread over more than 40 square kilometres southwest of Guwahati city, has long been considered the ecological lung of the region. However, in recent years, it has suffered from rapid urbanisation, industrial waste dumping, and railway encroachments. Several conservationists and environmental bodies have raised similar concerns, but concrete action from government authorities has remained limited.

Medhi’s intervention is being seen as a crucial political push for the wetland’s protection amid growing calls for stronger legal and administrative safeguards.

Also Read: As Birds Vanish and Waters Turn Toxic, NGT Steps In to Save Deepor Beel