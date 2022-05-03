Guwahati: Mrigen Sarania Reappointed as GMC Mayor

Mrigen Sarania who won from Ward No 29 of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections has been re-elected as the Mayor.

The Deputy Mayor will be Smita Roy, won from Ward No 22 also from BJP.

Former GMC Mayor Sarania has been reelected for the second term saying that he is the most experienced councilor among the 58 newly elected from the NDA in GMC polls.

Sarania is a three-time councillor who served as mayor from 2016 to 2018. He became mayor after the Congress, which formed the GMC executive body in 2013, had lost its majority in the executive body following the resignation of a councillor and the BJP took over.

A party insider said responsibility is given to a party worker in the BJP after considering all aspects, including the experience of the person. “Sarania is suitable for the post as he has the experience of discharging the mayor's duty in the past. Besides, he is the Guwahati district president of the party,” the source added.

The source further added that none of the 29 women councillors has the experience to take up the responsibility of a mayor. “The women councillors have won an election for the first time. The party may appoint a woman deputy mayor, not a mayor,” the source added.

While asked about getting a responsibility as a Mayor, Sarania said, “I will take up the responsibility if the party considers me worthy of the job.”

