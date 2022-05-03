Assam: Former AGP MLA Dalim Roy Passes Away

Veteran Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former MLA from Golakganj, Dalim Roy, has passed away on Monday night following prolonged illness. He was 85.

According to sources, Roy was suffering from respiratory problems since a long time. He breathed his last at his residence in Halakura area in Golakganj under Dhubri district.

In 1985, Roy was elected as an MLA from Golakganj constituency and was a close aide to AGP leader and former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the veteran AGP leader.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Saddened by the demise of veteran AGP leader & former MLA of Golokganj, Dalim Roy. My condolences to his near and dear ones. May his atman attain sadgati. Om Shanti!.”