Guwahati Municipal Corporation Now 100% BJP: No Opposition Left

A massive political induction programme was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, where several prominent leaders officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Among the notable names were former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Masuma Begum, who previously served as the Councillor of Ward No. 42, and Kalpana Das, former Councillor of Ward No. 10 from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The event saw the formal joining of Pranjal Kalita, General Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), the student wing of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). Kalita was seen donning the saffron attire in the presence of senior BJP leaders including Party President Dilip Saikia and State Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Masuma Begum, after leaving the AAP and its iconic broom symbol, wore the BJP’s lotus-emblazoned cap and raised chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Alongside her, former AAP member Mamtaz Begum also joined the party. With these developments, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially become opposition-free, as all councillors are now part of the BJP.

Moinul Islam, a retired officer from the Education Department, and Janul Laskar, a leader from the AIUDF, were also among those who joined the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah remarked, “From today onwards, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation is completely opposition-free. Development works in the city will progress more efficiently.”

Speaking on the significance of Pranjal Kalita’s induction, BJP leaders hailed it as a positive direction for the party. “The joining of the president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti is a strong boost for our movement,” they said.

While commenting on recent political speculation, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah’s willingness to sit in a government vehicle was subtly referenced as an indication of his indirect association with the ruling party, BJP leaders hinted. In a separate context, questions were raised regarding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife allegedly receiving a salary from Pakistan—an issue that the Chief Minister had previously addressed in detail during a press conference.

Looking ahead to the panchayat elections, the BJP leadership expressed confidence: “In the second phase, our party will perform well. In most places, there will be no opposition, and our party will dominate.”

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah further added, “Even regions like Chenga, which are minority-dominated and unnotified, have started embracing the BJP.”

Meanwhile, upon joining the saffron party, Pranjal Kalita looked back on his political journey.

“At one time, I was engaged in organisational activities. While working in the organisation, many of our demands were fulfilled under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Indigenous people received land rights. The people of Assam made us leaders.”

Kalita explained his shift in political stance:

“Wherever the public goes, we must follow. The people of Assam are now BJP-oriented, and so are we. Several leaders had misled us, and it took time to understand that. Even the minority population has started welcoming the BJP.”

Reflecting on his earlier activism, Kalita admitted:

“Earlier, I followed Akhil Gogoi’s ideals, but now I find them somewhat different. During the CAA protests, I was misled, but I have now come to terms with it. Everything said back then about CAA has now proven to be false.”

It may be mentioned that Pranjal Kalita, once a leading anti-CAA face and rising student leader from Assam, hails from Rangia. He has been a prominent voice in the state’s student activism landscape, notably for mobilising youth on socio-political issues, including the anti-CAA movement.

As the current State General Secretary of SMSS, Kalita’s journey began during his academic years at Cotton University, where he completed both his Higher Secondary and M.Sc in Mathematics. He served as the General Secretary of the Cotton University Students’ Unity Forum (2018–19) and is also known for his artistic talents.

His deep-rooted involvement in grassroots activism and student-led protests continues to make him a significant political figure in Assam. His shift to the BJP marks a pivotal moment in the region’s political landscape.

