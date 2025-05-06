"If Akhil Gogoi Joins BJP, I’ll Have to Divorce My Wife and Join Raijor Dal": CM Sarma Jokes

In a political dig at the opposition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hinted that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah might be considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Citing Borah’s recent remarks about using a government vehicle to travel to Dispur, Sarma said, “Borah is willing to use the government’s vehicle and come to Dispur, which can be seen as a possible willingness to join the BJP, as it is the BJP that will continue to rule in Dispur. On the other hand, the leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia has not made any such indications.”

In a lighter vein, the Chief Minister also took a jibe at Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, saying, “If Akhil Gogoi joins the BJP, I will have to divorce my wife and join Raijor Dal,” highlighting the ideological gap between the two leaders and underlining the improbability of their co-existence within the same party.

Switching to a more serious note, the Chief Minister confirmed that 40 individuals have been arrested for making anti-national remarks. He further stated that stringent legal measures are being taken, including the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against several of the accused.

