Guwahati Murder Accused's Father Calls For Her Encounter

The father of Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the horrific murder case in Guwahati, on Monday appealed that she should be shot down if found guilty in the matter.
Both the parents of the prime accused expressed ignorance about her misdeeds saying that they had no idea about any such murder.
The father said, “We cannot believe that she can do such a thing. Shoot her down if she is found guilty of the murder.”
Her parents revealed that Bondona Kalita had got married to Amarjyoti, the victim husband, around 10 years ago.
Meanwhile, having committed the murder, the accused was staying at her parents’ place at the time of her arrest, reports stated. The parents have maintained her innocence in the case.
It may be noted that the horrific murder came to light yesterday after which the accused Bondona Kalita was taken into custody by the police in Guwahati’s Panbazar All Women’s Police Station.
The murder case has drawn resemblances to the tragic Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walkar where the accused had cut the body of the victim and stored it before disposing the body parts all across the city.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
In this case, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator after committed the murder, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
Moreover, the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, was reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore.
The accomplices of Bondona Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka. They helped in killing the two and later in disposing off the bodies.