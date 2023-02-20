Guwahati Murder Accused's Father Calls For Her Encounter

The father of Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the horrific murder case in Guwahati, on Monday appealed that she should be shot down if found guilty in the matter.

Both the parents of the prime accused expressed ignorance about her misdeeds saying that they had no idea about any such murder.

The father said, “We cannot believe that she can do such a thing. Shoot her down if she is found guilty of the murder.”

Her parents revealed that Bondona Kalita had got married to Amarjyoti, the victim husband, around 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, having committed the murder, the accused was staying at her parents’ place at the time of her arrest, reports stated. The parents have maintained her innocence in the case.

It may be noted that the horrific murder came to light yesterday after which the accused Bondona Kalita was taken into custody by the police in Guwahati’s Panbazar All Women’s Police Station.

The murder case has drawn resemblances to the tragic Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walkar where the accused had cut the body of the victim and stored it before disposing the body parts all across the city.