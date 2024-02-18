Guwahati: Murder Allegations Levelled After Youth's Mysterious Death

In a sensational incident, a youth's body was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati's Lokhra on Sunday, report said.
The deceased youth has been identified as Kisok Barman, sources said.
The youth was reportedly found hanging to a tree at the incident spot in Lokhra's Kumarpara locality.
Meanwhile, the family members of Barman have alleged that his death was a planned murder being projected as a suicide case.
The police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. An investigation has been further launched.