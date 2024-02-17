Guwahati: Woman Mysteriously Falls Off Building, Dies

In a tragic incident, a women lost her life after falling from a building in Guwahati on Saturday, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred at Houshfed Complex in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality early this morning.
As per preliminary reports, the woman fell from the building and died on the spot.
The deceased woman has been identified as Sunia Devi, sources said. However, so far it is not clear whether her death was by accident or planned.
The city police have reached the incident spot and an investigation has been launched into the incident.