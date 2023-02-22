Guwahati News

Prime Accused in Guwahati Murder Case to be Produced Before Court Today

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had sent Bondona Kalita to four-day police remand. Her period of police custody ends today.
Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Guwahati Police produced the two of her accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka before the court on Monday. They were sent to seven-day police remand. They are currently under the custody of Noonmati Police Station.

On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of Arup and Dhanjit.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.

