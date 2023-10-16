Guwahati Murder: Father Of Deceased Youth's Lover Sent To Judicial Custody

The father of Gitashri Sinha, Ajit Sinha was on Monday remanded to judicial custody in connection with the shocking murder of Anjan Nath in Guwahati's Koinadhora recently.
This comes after six accused in connection with the matter including the father of Gitashri Sinha were produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Guwahati today.
While Ajit Sinha was sent to judicial custody, the other five accused were remanded to police custody for six days by the court.
Earlier, the police had sought seven days custody of the accused for questioning in connection with the matter.
It may be noted that Guwahati Police singlled out one Sourabh Goenka as the main accused behind the shocking murder of the youth, Anjan Nath.
Regarding the matter, the commissioner of police (CP) in Guwahati breifed the media today. During the address, Diganta Barah said, "The incident had taken place on October 12. In the ensuing investigation, we detained six people and interrogated them after which the entire incident became clear. Sourabh Goenka is the main accused behind the killing of Anjan Nath."
He said, "We have information that Gitashri Sinha has previously been married twice. However, both her marriages ended in a divorce. After her last divorce, she was staying with her parents in Guwahati. Gitashri Sinha is a mother to a six year old child from her second marriage. That child is presently Tripura."
Throwing light on the complex case, the Guwahati Police Commissioner informed that the victim Anjan Nath and Gitashri Sinha had come to know each other some time around four years ago. However, the family of Gitashri had not consented to their relationship. Moreover, there used to be frequent squabbles between the two, said Diganta Barah.
He said, "Gitashri was employed at a massage parlour called J Maya. That is where Gitashri had met Sourabh Goenka. Soon, Gitashri and Sourabh fostered a romantic relationship between them. With the help of his aide Aravinda Roy, Goenka tried to get rid of Anjan Nath through witchcraft and black magic. On the other hand, his other accomplice helped Goenka in procuring the murder weapon, that is, the pistol from Bihar. Two days before the murder, Goenka had planned out the entire thing."
"On the day of the murder, Anjan Nath had gone to Chhaygaon. Meanwhile, Gitashri was constantly in touch with the assailants and provided them with the information of Anjan's whereabouts. The assailants had arrived on a Yamaha bike. While Anjan was waiting beside the Ganesh temple at Koinadhora, the assailants arrived and shot at him. After the shooting, the assailants went and disposed of the weapon at the Bharalu River. After that, the entire family got involved in the act. One of the mobile phones belonging to Gitashri was tossed off at GS Road, the murderer confessed," said Diganta Barah.