Guwahati Murder: Father Of Deceased Youth's Lover Sent To Judicial Custody

"On the day of the murder, Anjan Nath had gone to Chhaygaon. Meanwhile, Gitashri was constantly in touch with the assailants and provided them with the information of Anjan's whereabouts. The assailants had arrived on a Yamaha bike. While Anjan was waiting beside the Ganesh temple at Koinadhora, the assailants arrived and shot at him. After the shooting, the assailants went and disposed of the weapon at the Bharalu River. After that, the entire family got involved in the act. One of the mobile phones belonging to Gitashri was tossed off at GS Road, the murderer confessed," said Diganta Barah.