Guwahati Murder: Pistol Used in Firing Incident Recovered

In a significant development, Guwahati Police on Tuesday recovered the pistol used for killing the youth, Anjan Nath, in Koinadhora.
According to sources, a search operation was carried out today morning in the Bharalu River where the accused, Sourabh Goenka, disposed of the pistol after committing the crime.
After several efforts, the police recovered the pistol with the help of a metal detector.
Yesterday, Guwahati Police singlled out one Sourabh Goenka as the main accused behind the shocking murder of a youth in the city's Koinadhora area recently.
Regarding the matter, the commissioner of police (CP) in Guwahati briefed the media on Monday. During the address, Diganta Barah said, "The incident had taken place on October 12. In the ensuing investigation, we detained six people and interrogated them after which the entire incident became clear. Sourabh Goenka is the main accused behind the killing of Anjan Nath."
The victim, Anjan Nath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified miscreants while he was traveling on a two-wheeler at Koinadhora in Guwahati. He was rushed to Metro Hospital at Khanapara with bullet wounds to his chest, however, he was declared dead on arrival.
It later came to the fore that he was in a relationship with one Gitashri Sinha, who was previously married twice, but since then is divorced. Gitashri is a resident of Udaynagar near the Koinadhora area of Guwahati. She also has a child from her previous marriage.
Following her divorce, she entered into a relationship with the victim Anjan Nath. However, her family members did not consent to the relationship. They had been together for the last four years but did not tie the knot, it has been informed.