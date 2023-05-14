Guwahati Murder: Police Submits 1600-Page Chargesheet Against Bondona Kalita

In a major development to the sensational Guwahati Murder Case, the Assam police drafted the 1,600-page charge-sheet against accused Bondona Kalita and two of her accomplices after three months.
Previously, Bondona had been accused of murdering her husband and mother-in-law, dismembering the bodies and putting the parts in the refrigerator.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore in the month of February this year.
Currently, accused Bondona Kalita and two of her aides namely Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka are serving their judicial custody.