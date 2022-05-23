Guwahati Murder Update: Son Of Prime Accused Dharani Deka Questioned

The elder son of Dharani Deka, the prime accused in the Japorigog murder case, said on Monday that he was unaware of the incident.

He said, “I was asleep when my father came and woke me up. He told me that he had murdered the landlord and asked me to leave the house immediately.”

Deka’s son was appearing in front of the police to record his statement in the matter. He had been summoned again today for questioning, informed police.

According to the son, Deka had killed the landlord, Hemdhar Baruah, for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife.

He said, “Father told me that the landlord had sexually assaulted our mother. My younger brother was at school then. Father asked me to come to Ganeshguri.”

“There he handed me Rs 2,000 and asked me to go to aunt’s home. There I got Rs 500 from my aunt and went to my uncle’s place at Adabari,” he added.

He further said, “From Adabari I went to our ancestral home in Nalbari. After being summoned by the police, I arrived at Dispur police station.”

Going on, he said, “The landlord had asked us to vacate the home but we never had any quarrels with him.”