Guwahati Murder Update: Son Of Prime Accused Dharani Deka Questioned

The elder son of Dharani Deka, the prime accused in the Japorigog murder case, said on Monday that he was unaware of the incident.
He said, “I was asleep when my father came and woke me up. He told me that he had murdered the landlord and asked me to leave the house immediately.”
Deka’s son was appearing in front of the police to record his statement in the matter. He had been summoned again today for questioning, informed police.
According to the son, Deka had killed the landlord, Hemdhar Baruah, for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife.
He said, “Father told me that the landlord had sexually assaulted our mother. My younger brother was at school then. Father asked me to come to Ganeshguri.”
“There he handed me Rs 2,000 and asked me to go to aunt’s home. There I got Rs 500 from my aunt and went to my uncle’s place at Adabari,” he added.
He further said, “From Adabari I went to our ancestral home in Nalbari. After being summoned by the police, I arrived at Dispur police station.”
Going on, he said, “The landlord had asked us to vacate the home but we never had any quarrels with him.”
Meanwhile, the prime accused Dharani Deka and wife Rimi Deka were again taken for a medical check-up after which they will be produced in the court.
Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Sudhakar Singh reacted on the incident.
He said, “We questioned the elder son of Deka in the case yesterday. His statement was similar to that of his father. He said that Deka killed the landlord for sexually assaulting his mother.”
“He has been again summoned today for questioning. We have not found any evidence against him on allegations that he consumed narcotics. We also have not established whether he borrowed the money,” Singh added.
The landlord, Hemdhar Baruah, was hacked to death by Dharani Deka on May 20 in the Japorigog locality of Guwahati.
After committing the crime, Deka reportedly surrendered himself at Dispur police station.
The landlord was admitted to a private hospital however he succumbed to his injuries.
Deka, who is in his 40, was employed by a private news channel as a DTP operator.