Guwahati: Muslim Man Fakes Identity to Lure & Blackmail Hindu Woman; Arrested

In yet another case of Love Jihad, a man belonging to a minority community was arrested on Thursday in Guwahati for luring a Hindu woman and blackmailing her by using a fake identity.
According to sources, the accused Muslim man, Sadique Ali, introduced himself as Rahul Sharma to a Hindu woman to lure her into a relationship. In the pretext of marrying her, the accused established sexual relationships with the victim several times.
Later, after she got to know his real identity, she tried to quit the relationship, however, the accused began to threaten her and posted obscene photos of her on social media. He also sent those photographs to others.
Following this, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station at CID Assam and lodged a case against the accused under sections 376/294/419/379/201/427/506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D/67 of the Information Technology Act.
Based on the case filed, the cyber branch launched the investigation into the matter and using the tools and techniques of Cyber Forensics, the accused was arrested from Panbazar Railway Station area this afternoon. He is now kept at CID PS for further necessary action.