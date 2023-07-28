Assam CM Urges Police to Develop SOP for Probing ‘Love-Jihad’ Cases

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged the police force of the state to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for probing ‘love-jihad’ cases stating that the root cause of it is forceful religious conversions.
CM Sarma informed that an act will be implemented soon through which the marriageable age will be legally fixed for all communities.
He said, “An act will be implemented soon in the state through which the marriageable age will be legally fixed for all communities, multiple marriages will be stopped and more legislative steps will be taken so that when arrests are made for violating the norms, the accused do not get bail.”
It may be mentioned that the chief minister has been claiming that the horrific triple murder case in Golaghat where a Muslim man killed his Hindu wife and her parents was a case of ‘love-jihad’.
He further stated that there have been tragic incidents of girls committing suicides who had been victims of ‘love-jihad’.