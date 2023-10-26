Guwahati: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Takes Out Rally Demanding PoK

During the meeting, Alkas Hussain reacting to a statement by AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, said that he is only a medium of distributing Jakat and other donations in Assam. "He is not the guardian of the Muslims. Hence, he has no relevance", Hussain said.

The rally was taken out from the PWD Convention and Training Centre in Dispur and concluded at the same location after covering the Rajdhani Masjid Rotary and Last Gate Rotary.

The meeting was attended by nearly 300 members of the MRM-Assam unit.