Guwahati: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Takes Out Rally Demanding PoK

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch of Assam Unit on Thursday announced that it will be taking part in the Tiranga Yatra for PoK, a program that demands Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to be made a part of India.
The Assam unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Thursday held a rally in Dispur and stated that it will continue to push its demand for the entire undivided Kashmir to be within India.
The nationwide movement is being led by Indresh Kumar, chief patron of the MRM.
Indresh Kumar speaking during the launch of the campaign in Assam said that the MRM will continue with its unprecedented nationwide movement, public awareness campaign, and diplomatic efforts to reclaim PoK.
He said that very soon nationalistic Muslims who truly love India will hoist the Indian flag in PoK.
Speaking further on the issue, Alkas Hussain, convenor of MRM-Assam Pradesh said that the organization will carry out rallies across the state within the coming month and keep up with the demands of reclaiming POK.
He added that Muslims and Hindus must follow the brotherhood and not fall for people who tend to divide them on religious lines.
During the meeting, Alkas Hussain reacting to a statement by AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, said that he is only a medium of distributing Jakat and other donations in Assam. "He is not the guardian of the Muslims. Hence, he has no relevance", Hussain said.
The rally was taken out from the PWD Convention and Training Centre in Dispur and concluded at the same location after covering the Rajdhani Masjid Rotary and Last Gate Rotary.
The meeting was attended by nearly 300 members of the MRM-Assam unit.