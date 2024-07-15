Guwahati: Mute Woman Interrogated in Maligaon Murder Case

Notably, Raja Dev Roy is the person whose wife was suspected to have had an extra-marital affair with the deceased Raghuvednra.

On the night of the murder, Gupta reportedly visited Boijonti Bai's residence, where she opened the door but has since been uncooperative with the police investigation. Intriguingly, two months before the incident, items including a cup, a mobile phone, and a letter were discovered on her property. Of particular interest was a cup featuring a printed photograph depicting Raja Dev Roy's sister and an unidentified young man.