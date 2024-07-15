Guwahati: Mute Woman Interrogated in Maligaon Murder Case

In new revelations, into the murder of Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta in Maligaon, Jalukbari police have implicated a woman named Boijonti Bai, who resides in the neighborhood of Raja Dev Roy. The investigation has been marked by unique challenges as Boijonti Bai, unable to speak, communicated crucial information using sign language during interrogation, with assistance from a human translator.
Notably, Raja Dev Roy is the person whose wife was suspected to have had an extra-marital affair with the deceased Raghuvednra.
On the night of the murder, Gupta reportedly visited Boijonti Bai's residence, where she opened the door but has since been uncooperative with the police investigation. Intriguingly, two months before the incident, items including a cup, a mobile phone, and a letter were discovered on her property. Of particular interest was a cup featuring a printed photograph depicting Raja Dev Roy's sister and an unidentified young man.
The landlord, upon finding the cup, promptly handed it over to the Jalukbari police station. Notably, on the day Gupta's body was discovered, a phone found near the scene contained a cover photo depicting the mother and sister of Raja Dev Roy, raising further questions about the involvement of individuals associated with Boijonti Bai.
The whereabouts and significance of the young man in the printed cup remain a mystery, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. As police continue to piece together the details surrounding this tragic incident, the recovered items and testimonies are pivotal in shedding light on the events leading up to Gupta's untimely death.
This case continues to develop, with the Jalukbari police station at the forefront of unraveling the mystery behind Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta's murder in Maligaon.
It may be mentioned that, the body of Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta of Uttar Pradesh was recovered inside a gunny sack in Guwahati's Maligaon on July 11. After the matter came to the fore, the family of the deceased confirmed his identity. The body was found with deep wounds to the eyes, nose, and ears. Moreover, it was missing all its teeth pointing to possible assault and torture before death.