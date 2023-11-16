Guwahati: Mutilated Body Of Man Found In Railway Tracks

A mutilated corpse of a man was found near the railway tracks in the Gotanagar region of Guwahati on Thursday.
There are suspicions that the man passed away as a result of being struck by a fast-moving train, sources said.
The grim discovery shocked nearby locals as the body was completely mutilated as a result of the accident.
The deceased man has been identified as Namal Kumar, a resident of Sundarbari in Jalukbari locality.
Railway personnel from Kamakhya station later arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.