Guwahati: Mutilated Body Of Man Found In Railway Tracks

The deceased man has been identified as Namal Kumar, a resident of Sundarbari in Jalukbari locality.
A mutilated corpse of a man was found near the railway tracks in the Gotanagar region of Guwahati on Thursday.

There are suspicions that the man passed away as a result of being struck by a fast-moving train, sources said.

The grim discovery shocked nearby locals as the body was completely mutilated as a result of the accident.

Railway personnel from Kamakhya station later arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

