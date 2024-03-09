Guwahati: Mysterious Death at Basistha Lodge Sparks Murder Suspicions

The perplexing demise of a young man at a lodge in Basistha within the Guwahati city has stirred concern.
The deceased, identified as Ajit Boro, was discovered in room number 306 of Nandini Lodge.
Reports indicate that Ajit hailed from Kekerikuchi in Baksa district and had arrived at the lodge on March 6.
According to sources, Ajit Boro had been engaged in business activities in Guwahati and had rented a room at the lodge.
His body, discovered with an undisclosed injury, has left the circumstances surrounding his death shrouded in mystery.
However, Authorities from the Basistha police station are actively investigating the matter, seeking to unravel the mystery surrounding the man's untimely death.