Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Security Guard's Death in Patharquarry

In a perplexing turn of events, the body of a security guard was discovered under mysterious circumstances at the storage house within the office premises of the Additional Director of Health Services in the Patharquarry area of the city.
The deceased, identified as Krishna Sharma (52), had reported to his duty from his residence in Noonmati the previous evening.
At 10 am on Friday, Sharma's lifeless body was found in the security guard's office, prompting immediate action from the authorities. The Noonmati police station was promptly notified, and police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to retrieve the body.
Upon arrival, authorities noted foam and nose bleeding from the mouth of the deceased, leading family members to speculate foul play and suspect a premeditated murder.
In light of the suspicious circumstances surrounding Sharma's demise, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The body was transferred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further examination through a postmortem procedure.