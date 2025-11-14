Guwahati: Nandinii 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Opening by Queen Oja, Mira Borthakur & Others

The much-anticipated Nandinii Event officially kicked off today with a graceful and vibrant inauguration ceremony, where politicians Queen Oja and Mira Borthakur, along with several other distinguished dignitaries, jointly cut the ribbon, marking the formal opening of the three-day programme. The atmosphere at Khanapara was filled with enthusiasm as attendees gathered to celebrate the beginning of the 2025 edition of this women-centric initiative.

Organised by the Sadin Pratidin Group with the core objective of promoting women’s empowerment, the Nandinii programme proudly entered its third successful year, reflecting its growing impact and recognition.

Scheduled from November 14 to 16, the event features a range of activities planned over three days, continuing the tradition of honouring and encouraging women from diverse backgrounds.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of former MP Queen Oja, Mahila Congress leader Mira Borthakur, and several other notable women personalities. Their participation added significance to the event, underscoring the collective commitment to advancing the cause of women’s empowerment in Assam.

The sponsors for the Nandinii 2025 edition are Topcem Cement as the Presenting Partner, with Everyday Spices joining as the Powered By sponsor. The event is also supported in association with NEDFi and IOCL (Bongaigaon), whose collaboration adds significant strength to the three-day women’s empowerment initiative.

