Guwahati: Narrow Escape for 2 Families after Landslide

Two families had a narrow escape during a landslide that took place at Bonda in Guwahati on Friday.

A huge quantity of soil reportedly fell on top of the houses of Himangshu Chakraborty and Subhashis Chakraborty during the landslide, thereby causing huge damage to them.

The landslide occurred at Bonda Colony following a torrential rain in earlier in the day.

Although no person was injured, a large quantity of soil from the nearby hills entered the two houses damaging many objects inside them.

On the other hand, a number of similar landslides had occurred at greater Bonda-Panikhaiti area during the past few days. These landslides had damaged a large number of houses in the locality, a few of which can be seen practically hanging.

