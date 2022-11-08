Guwahati-Based Scribes to Observe National Press Day on Nov 16

The Guwahati-based scribes will observe the forthcoming National Press Day 2022 in Uzan Bazaar on November 16.

During that day, media persons, under the banner of proposed Assam Union of Journalists, to be affiliated by Indian Journalists Union (www.indianjournalistsunion.com) will arrive at Hotel Blue Moon at 11 am.

The program will be hosted by former publisher of Assam Express newspaper Deepak Gogoi which will culminate at 2 pm.

The program will discuss the state of press freedom in Northeast and India as a whole along with the relentless threats, pitfalls and challenges to the journalists after the steady invasion of digital media users.