Apple Plans to Change Trigger Phrase 'Hey Siri' to 'Siri'

The giant tech company Apple might soon change Siri’s trigger phrase from ‘Hey Siri’ to just ‘Siri’ for voice assistant.

According to The Verge, the said report was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and this change would mean that users would just need to say 'Siri' followed by a command to activate the smart assistant.

Gurman noted that Apple's been working on this feature for the past several months and is expected to roll it out next year or in 2024.

However, in order for the functionality to work effectively, Apple would need to invest a "significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work," since the smart assistant will need to grasp the single wake word in numerous accents and dialects.

The current, two-word trigger phrase, 'Hey Siri', increases the chance of Siri picking up on it.

The Verge reported that switching to a single wake phrase might help Siri compete with Amazon's Alexa, which already allows users to activate the smart assistant with 'Alexa' rather than 'Hey Alexa'.