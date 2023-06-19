Guwahati: NCP Stage Protest Over Rise In Power Tariff and Water Pipe Explosion

Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati witnessed a wave of protests on Monday organized by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as citizens expressed their discontent over increased power tariffs and the shortage of smart meters.
According to sources, the demonstrators demanded an immediate removal of the smart meters, as well as a high-level investigation into the recent water pipe explosion that caused significant damage.
Additionally, protesters urged authorities to expedite the resolution of the long-standing drinking water issue plaguing the area.
Earlier on June 13, the members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam staged a protest at the office of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) located in Guwahati’s Ulubari.
The protest was organized to express their discontent over the exorbitant rise in electricity prices. AAP members gathered outside the APDCL office, brandishing poster banners and raising slogans against the authorities
The primary point of contention for the party was the implementation of smart meters, which they claimed were unnecessary and causing inconvenience to consumers. They called on the government to promptly put an end to the mandatory installation of these smart meters, citing customer harassment as a major concern.
Furthermore, AAP criticized the government's failure to fulfill its promise of providing a round-the-clock electricity supply. They accused the administration of falling short of their commitment, leaving citizens disappointed and struggling with high electricity bills.