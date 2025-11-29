Guwahati: New OPD Centre of Apollo Excelcare Hospital Inaugurated

Apollo Excelcare Hospital has inaugurated a new OPD Centre at Kumarpara, Guwahati, aiming to bring specialised and quality healthcare closer to local communities. The expansion, developed in collaboration with Instacare, is designed to provide easy access to specialist doctors, enhanced patient experience, and faster clinical support.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Satyen Sarma, Senior Advocate, Gauhati High Court & Former Senior Additional Advocate General, Assam; Mukesh Agrawal, IPS (Retd.), Former Special DGP, Assam Police & Independent Director, Apollo Excelcare Hospital; and Thaomunglung Chukhrungfa, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Excelcare Hospital. They highlighted the significance of decentralised healthcare systems in metropolitan areas, emphasising that initiatives like these promote early diagnosis, preventive care, and timely medical intervention. Guests lauded the initiative, noting that easy access to expert doctors at local centres will benefit the wider community.

Also present were hospital officials including Dr. Indrajit Das, Consultant Medicine, Apollo Excelcare; Dr. Rahul Verma, Consultant Pediatrician & Proprietor, Instacare; Dr. Saroj Tiwari, Consultant Pediatrician, Instacare; Manoranjan Kalita, General Manager, Marketing; and Arnab Jyoti Das, Public Relations Officer, along with other staff and well-wishers.

The new OPD Centre will offer consultations across multiple specialties, including cardiology, rheumatology, urology, nephrology, medicine, diabetology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, oncology, orthopaedics, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, and pain management. Residents of Kumarpara and neighbouring areas such as Bharalumukh, Rehabari, Dhirenpara, and Shantipur will now be able to access expert care conveniently.

Diagnostic services at the new centre will be supported by Apollo Clinic, Dispur, renowned for state-of-the-art diagnostics and quality healthcare services over the years. Through this expansion, Apollo Excelcare Hospital reinforces its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare and enhancing community well-being in Guwahati.

