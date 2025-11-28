Deepak Baij Calls Land Guideline Rate Hike ‘Anti-People’, Announces Statewide Protest

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Deepak Baij on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, calling the recent hike in land guideline rates, ranging from 10% to 100%, a “dictatorial” and “anti-people” decision that will cripple key economic sectors and burden citizens.

Baij warned that the steep increase will paralyse the land and real estate market, making it nearly impossible for poor families, farmers, and middle-class households to buy land or build homes. “Farmers will neither be able to buy agricultural land nor sell their land in times of need. The aspirations of ordinary people have been crushed,” he said.

According to Baij, the hike will stall construction activities and severely impact allied industries including cement, steel, sand, bricks, hardware, electrical goods, sanitary ware, and furniture. The slowdown, he added, will push thousands of skilled and unskilled labourers into unemployment, while even the government will face a significant revenue loss.

The Congress Party has announced a statewide agitation against what it terms an “arbitrary and oppressive” decision.

Only an irrational government can impose such burden

Citing examples of the financial stress caused by the sharp rise, Baij said stamp duty costs have become unbearable for the common man.

A plot worth ₹30 lakh now demands stamp duty of around ₹22 lakh.

In areas around Raipur, a 1,000 sq ft plot priced at ₹6 lakh requires nearly ₹4.4 lakh for registration alone.

In many locations, stamp duty is equal to or even higher than the actual market price of land.

“How will a poor man build a house? People who save coin by coin or take loans to buy land will now need another loan just to pay stamp duty. After that, how will they construct a home?” Baij asked.

This is Anti-Farmer

Terming the move a direct attack on farmers, Baij said the revised guideline structure will make land transactions nearly impossible.

“If a farmer sells land due to necessity, he must again pay exorbitant duty to purchase land elsewhere. This will trap farmers in a financial chokehold,” he warned.

“Guideline hike aimed at whitening BJP’s black money”

Baij alleged that the decision to raise land valuation was driven by a political objective—to legalise black money amassed by BJP leaders over two years of corruption.

He claimed that several BJP ministers and influential leaders bought hundreds of acres of land using unaccounted cash. By raising guideline rates, the government has now increased the official valuation of these properties, enabling them to sell the land at higher rates and convert illicit cash into legitimate earnings.

He questioned:

“Who purchased 300 acres in Bemetara beyond Damakheda?”

“Who bought 275 acres near Nava Raipur?”

“Everyone in Chhattisgarh knows the answer,” he remarked.

Demanding a thorough investigation into these large-scale land purchases, Baij said the truth behind the guideline rate hike would be exposed if the deals are scrutinised.

