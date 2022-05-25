Guwahati: New Traffic Guidelines Issued for Visiting Kamakhya Temple

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow in Kamakhya temple, Guwahati traffic police has laid down certain traffic guidelines.

DCP (West) Navneet Mahanta and DCP (Traffic) Hiranya Kumar Barman in a joint press conference said that the Guwahati Traffic police had taken initiative to ensure that people coming to the Kamakhya Temple did not face traffic problems.

According to the new guidelines issued by the traffic police, light motor vehicles carrying devotees will come up to the ASTC point near the multi-storied parking and after dropping the devotees, the vehicles can be parked in the parking lot or on the roadside as earmarked.

The hired buses carrying the devotees will come up to the ASTC point near the multi-storied parking and after dropping the devotees, the buses will move to Kalipur on DG road and will park on the roadside as earmarked.

The ASTC buses carrying the devotees/ passengers will come near ASTC point and after dropping the passengers, the buses can be parked near the ASTC point as earmarked. Only one ASTC bus will be allowed to park at a time.



The vehicle of VVIPs/ VIPs and important dignitaries will come in front of the gate of Maa Kamakhya Temple and will be parked on the roadside from the gate to the Bagala Mandir as earmarked.

All the vehicles will exit through the road in front of the Kamakhya Devalaya Health Care Centre towards ASTC point. For smooth traffic flow, there should not be any obstruction on roads arising out of activities which could lead to traffic congestion.

Vehicle drivers have been asked not to blow horn unnecessarily and not to leave the vehicles after parking in the earmarked places.

The Guwahati traffic police further said that it will issue new order for Ambubachi Mela to be held in June.