US: 19 Children Among 21 Killed In Texas School Shooting

At least 21 people including 19 children were killed in a deadly mass shooting that took place in the state of Texas in the United States of America.

According to reports, 19 of the deceased were children and the violent act was carried out a by an 18-year-old gunman, who was later neutralized by law enforcement.

"It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told CNN.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and urged the members of Congress for immediate gun control legislation as he highlighted that the 'sensible gun laws' need to be passed in the wake of the Texas school shooting.

"When we passed the Assault Weapons Ban (in 1994), mass shootings went down. When the law expired [in 2004], mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy assault weapons, it's just wrong," Biden said.

As a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.

Also Read: Miscreants Vandalize Shiva Temple In Guwahati